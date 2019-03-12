Great Escape: Two Fighting Leopards Rescued From Well in India

These two big cats from India were too carried away with their fight, so they fell in a well. The locals, however, heard the animals growling and called a rescue service to help the leopards get out of the trap.
Sometimes even the most dangerous animals need our help to survive. And, of course, it is really great to see those people who have a lot of sympathy for animals – even if they are ferocious predators.
These two big cats from India were too carried away with their fight, so they fell in a well. The locals, however, heard the animals growling and called a rescue service to help the leopards get out of the trap.
Some pets are terrified when their owner tries to go near their nails, making paw-dicures almost impossible procedures. However, a few others are apparently quite ready to get a pedicure done.
Winds are reported to have gotten up to 75 mph over the weekend.
What’s so special about this doll?
It’s absolutely wonderful how dogs have such tremendous amounts of energy, allowing them to jump and play with their owners and kids in the funniest of ways for hours on end.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)