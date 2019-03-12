Heads Up! Car Crushed by Flying Roof in Storm Eberhard’s Extreme Winds

Winds are reported to have gotten up to 75 mph over the weekend.

On March 10, the deadly Storm Eberhard wreaked havoc on parts of Germany, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall.

Dashcam footage from Cologne shows the powerful winds carrying sections of a building's roof through the air. Seeing the roof cascade onto the road ahead, the driver comes to a stop — only to have another part of the roof come slamming down on the windshield and hood.

Though there were no injuries sustained during this particular incident in Cologne, police report that a man in Bestwig lost his life after a tree fell on his car.