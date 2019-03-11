US Man Shatters Window, Steals Stuffed Mickey Mouse from Piano Shop

What’s so special about this doll?

A California piano store was forced to replace their Mickey Mouse "mascot" after the doll was stolen in a February 22 breaking and entering incident.

Security camera footage from the robbery shows a hooded and masked man throw what appears to be a brick through the storefront window before snatching the stuffed mouse from atop a white baby grand piano.

"Mickey always received a lot of attention sitting on a piano in the window," Fresno Piano Gallery remarked in their Facebook post.

According to Storyful, a new Mickey is now occupying the store thanks to a local charity's generosity. Let's just hope the man doesn't return to expand his collection!