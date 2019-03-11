Hop! Brazilian Footballer Jumps Over Fence Falling 3 Metres in J1 League Match

Consadole Sapporo player Anderson Lopes scored four goals during a match with Shimizu S-Pulse securing a 5-2 victory for his squad in a J1 League first division game on 9 March.

The Brazilian striker celebrated his first goal as a Consadole Sapporo player by leaping over the advertising boards in pure joy but failed to realize the significant 10-foot (3-metre) drop behind the fence.

His team helped him out, the medics appeared on site almost immediately and found that Anderson had avoided any injury. The 25-year-old striker scored three more goals saving the day for his team.