Hop! Brazilian Footballer Jumps Over Fence Falling 3 Metres in J1 League Match

The Brazilian striker celebrated his first goal as a Consadole Sapporo player by leaping over the advertising boards in pure joy but failed to realize the significant 10-foot (3-metre) drop behind the fence.
His team helped him out, the medics appeared on site almost immediately and found that Anderson had avoided any injury. The 25-year-old striker scored three more goals saving the day for his team.
Aquele momento em que você brilha, marca QUATRO gols num jogo, mas vai parar dentro de um FOSSO! Dá uma olhada no que aconteceu com o brasileiro Anderson Lopes lá no Japão! 😂😂😂 #GE pic.twitter.com/WkraCq1vFo— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) 9 марта 2019 г.
