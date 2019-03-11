Value Parcel: Golden Retriever Enjoys Riding Cart With Delivery Boxes

Golden retrievers are usually happy to reach their destination as quickly as possible. This good boy, however, is patiently waiting to be delivered — and the person who receives the dog will certainly be pleased to meet it!
Everybody knows that dogs are useful – they can hunt for us, guard our things, and, of course, deliver anything – just like in the animated movie Balto. Sometimes a dog itself is the best thing that anyone can find in a box!
Despite a tense game, the Senators could not rally past Cleveland, with the Monsters claiming an easy victory with a final score of 4-0.
Among all war machines, fighter jets hold a special place. They are fast, powerful, and graceful. These grand contraptions truly fulfil mankind’s dream of attaining wings and flying like birds. In cases like this, size definitely does not matter!
A golden retriever pup trapped itself as the pooch climbed a tall chair, but when it was time to descend, the animal was hesitant and seemingly frightened by the prospect.
A popular Instagram account posted the short video which shows the owner hiding a cork inside a lovely white owl's feathers. The trick resulted in various reactions among viewers.
