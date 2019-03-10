WATCH Epic Hit and Fight Between Cleveland and Belleville Hockey Players

The American Hockey League match between the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters that was played in Ohio on Friday became really tense after Belleville player Darren Archibald put a massive hit on Cleveland's Adam Clendening.
The collision was really dramatic, but no penalty was called. However, a fight later ensued, as the Monsters' best fighter, Brett Gallant dropped his gloves and began pounding Archibald.
yikes Darren Archibald throws some massive hits pic.twitter.com/AMGM5pi4zY— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) 9 марта 2019 г.
