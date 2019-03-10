WATCH Epic Hit and Fight Between Cleveland and Belleville Hockey Players

Despite a tense game, the Senators could not rally past Cleveland, with the Monsters claiming an easy victory with a final score of 4-0.

The American Hockey League match between the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters that was played in Ohio on Friday became really tense after Belleville player Darren Archibald put a massive hit on Cleveland's Adam Clendening.

The collision was really dramatic, but no penalty was called. However, a fight later ensued, as the Monsters' best fighter, Brett Gallant dropped his gloves and began pounding Archibald.