Worker Turned Upside Down as Truck Clips Cherry Picker

A highway worker repairing a traffic light is lucky to have walked away with his life after a truck clipped his hoisted bucket while traveling at approximately 50 mph.

Surprisingly enough, the worker is said to have been shocked but OK, as the impact only left him suspended upside down by his safety harness.

Though the shaken man was let down in 30 seconds, video owner Andrew Wolf, who spoke to Houston's ABC13, blames the worker for not taking proper precautions before beginning the signal repair.

"You can see they ignored some safety rules. The road wasn't blocked off. The truck wasn't protecting anybody, but he was smart enough to put on a harness and helmet and that's what saved his life."