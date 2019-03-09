Good Ol' Shoe: Golden Retriever Loves Owner's Boots

In this video, a golden retriever enjoys playing with a pair of boots, as it seemingly calms and comforts him. Other items dogs typically like include socks, furniture, and of course, toys specifically made for pooches.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
• 🐶Mmmmh! Daddy’s fragrance 🥾 • Daddy’s boots: @timberland_ca ________ #goldenretriever #golden #goldenjeanpierre #goldenoftheday #puppy #instapuppies #followme #mtl #mtlmoments #cute #happy #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogslifestyle #goldenlife#ootd #naptime #fluffy #goodboi #cutest_goldens #dog #puppies #goldeninstagram #fragrance #home #boots #goldenretrieverpuppy #video
All comments
Show new comments (0)