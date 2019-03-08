Wow, That's Refreshing: Golden Retriever Enjoys Taste of Raindrops

Dogs are normally not too picky when it comes to food and drink, as they are often ready to greedily devour almost anything that they can put in their mouth. The same seemingly applies to raindrops — the doggo just couldn't help but try them.
This brave golden retriever is not afraid of getting wet, as the pup stands in the rain. What's more, the doggo managed to benefit from the unpleasant weather as it started catching raindrops with its tongue, clearly enjoying the taste of the 'miraculous water from heaven'.
Hope this cat has a license!
Dogs can get along well with monkeys, because they are distinguished by their high levels of intelligence. Sometimes the primates ride dogs, in hilarious fashion.
Tourists who paid a visit to the South African Kruger National Park witnessed both the horrible and heroic scene of a massive hippo seemingly helping a kudu antelope, defending it against African hunting dogs.
Bathing a young golden retriever can be hard work, but this one seems to be well-behaved; an adult dog appears to be helping out with the shampoo.
