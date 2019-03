Surge the F4 Savannah cat may have found a new gig as a German shepherd's massage therapist, considering how relaxed Luna appears in this 30-second clip.

The puss's new profession comes as no surprise to the owner, however, as she told VH "they have been best friends since the day [they were] introduced."

For Luna's sake, hopefully this Savannah cat doesn't pop up with an itemized bill at the end of the month!