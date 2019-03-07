Hippo Seemingly Attempts to Rescue Helpless Kudu Antelope From Hungry Predators

According to Carolyn Wridgway, the woman who uploaded the video, the hippo tried to save the helpless creature from cruel predators, however, it failed and the poor animal ultimately drowned.
She added that the hippopotamus was clearly sad when it realised that the antelope died and the battle for the baby kudu's life was lost.
This might have looked like a heart-warming rescue attempt by a gentle giant but unfortunately, he wasn't able to save the day… Wild Dogs chased a baby kudu into the water, but a resident hippo took over from them. Roles have reversed…
