Golden Retriever Puppy Tries Lemon for First Time

You'd think that a golden retriever pup would be the antithesis of a sourpuss, but it's tough to maintain a sweet demeanour when life literally brings you lemons.

A young golden retriever's owner decided to film how his pet would react to the taste of a sour lemon; the unsuspecting pup attempted to lick the fruit but was taken aback by the taste and smell.

The citric acid in a lemon is too much for the canine digestive system, and while sour tastes aren't always objectionable to man's best friend, bitter tastes are always a no-no.

While citrus fruits are unpleasant for the average pooch, nutritionists cited by Purina say that apples, bananas and strawberries can be OK in moderation.