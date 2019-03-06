Golden Retriever Puppy Tries Lemon for First Time

A young golden retriever's owner decided to film how his pet would react to the taste of a sour lemon; the unsuspecting pup attempted to lick the fruit but was taken aback by the taste and smell.
The citric acid in a lemon is too much for the canine digestive system, and while sour tastes aren't always objectionable to man's best friend, bitter tastes are always a no-no.
While citrus fruits are unpleasant for the average pooch, nutritionists cited by Purina say that apples, bananas and strawberries can be OK in moderation.
