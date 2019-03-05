‘You’re Next!’ Cheerful Cows Delight in Sharing Scratching Post

“I’ve been trying to reach that spot for months!”

Fed up with his dairy cows using makeshift means to reach an itch, one farmer decided to invest time and a few dollars to construct his own scratching post.

Interestingly enough, the hard-bristle back scratcher is nothing more than a repurposed street sweeper brush fixed to a deeply secured post.

The minute-long clip features three dairy cows jumping for joy after their itch relief and then alerting the next bovine in line. Who knew such a simple brush could do so much?