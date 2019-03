American entomologist Coby Schal last year called sleeping people's ears the perfect place for cockroaches, spiders, and mosquitos to eat and rest. These insects love small, warm and humid places and are attracted by the smell emanating from a person's ears.

A 17-year-old girl from the city of Nanchang, Jiangxi Province in southeastern China, visited a doctor due to experiencing discomfort that appeared in her ear after sleeping.

The doctor found an insect that was still alive in her ear. According to the doctor, in such cases people should consult specialists without trying to take the insect out by themselves.