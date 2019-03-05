Follow the Leader? Aggressive US Motorists Learn the Value of Patience

Impatience (and local authorities) got the best of at least eight motorists in Doswell, Virginia, during a February 28 traffic jam.

While the majority of motorists are patiently waiting for emergency officials to arrive and clear the area, a number of cars attempted to snake their way through the scene on the highway shoulder — only to be immediately stopped and flagged by local police.

Guess it's safe to say the would-be detour ended up only benefiting the police officers' end-of-the-month quota.