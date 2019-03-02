Party on da Road: Saudi Men Dance While Waiting at Traffic Light

Two men have become famous after being captured on video while dancing in Saudi Arabia. The two got out of their cars and started dancing on a busy street while waiting for at a traffic light, with several people joining their little party. The news website Sabq reported that police tracked the men down and detained them after initiating an investigation and identifying their license plate numbers.
مرور القصيم يضبط قائدي المركبات الذين مارسوا الرقص والنزول من المركبة في أحد الطرق العامة.— هــآآز♊️💛. (@i1hw0) 26 февраля 2019 г.
