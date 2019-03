Dogs generally love to go for walks, regardless of their breed, but some lazy pooches sometimes try to avoid such trips.

Typically, as soon as a dog realises its owner is about to take it for a walk it runs towards the door, joyfully wags its tail and eagerly awaits to set about on the adventure.

However, this cute golden retriever was seemingly dreading the prospect of an early morning walk, and attempted to stand its ground while its owner dragged it across the ground from its leash, in hilarious fashion.