Playing golf can be more dangerous than it seems at first glance. In this video, an unfortunate woman is seen getting hit by a golf club while watching her friend.

In the short clip, a golfer, trying to hit the ball on the ground, accidentally swings the club into a nearby woman. The fail has gone viral on social media, and users reacted to the incident.

One Twitter user posted "Haha… well, they are blonds", while another described the impact as "brutal".