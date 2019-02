Everyone has had to suffer through the hiccups. While they can be annoying, one still has to admit that it's funny to see them strike an unsuspecting puppy.

Hiccups for puppies are quite normal. Dogs may hiccup due to overeating or when they're very frightened. In some cases, finding a clear cause is almost impossible.

In the video clip, the puppy suddenly starts to hiccup. The cute little golden retriever hiccups while sitting, but seems to take the matter in stride. So there's no shame in admitting how cute he looks.