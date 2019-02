This cat’s core muscles are something serious!

Oscar, a munchkin-Persian mix, is causing netizens to reexamine how they view cats, thanks to a recent video from Viral Paws.

One half of the popular Instagram @thetwolittlemunchkins, Oscar is seen within the clip raising back on his hind legs to get a better view of whatever piques his interest.

While it's not unusual for a feline to rest solely on its hind legs for a couple seconds, this munchkin kitten appears to be going for gold in holding the pose!