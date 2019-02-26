No Negotiations: Australian Woman Drags Seemingly Content Child Through Sand

Beach time was clearly over for one woman who was spotted dragging a child believed to be her son in Perth, Australia.

Despite the woman's sandy stroll being weighed down, it appears the boy, like this little girl, appeared to enjoy the exfoliating dragging. Meanwhile, mom looks like she may keep this up across the concrete.

"Kid will grow up to be a drag queen﻿," YouTuber GManGT joked in the comment section. To which one witty netizen replied the the tyke may grow up to be a drag racer. To be fair, he'd probably pick whichever requires less cardio.