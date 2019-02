A former soldier of the Galactic Empire appears to have been knocked down a few career pegs, as he was spotted clearing the sidewalks of Durango, Colorado, following a big snowstorm.

"‘Move to Durango' they said. 'The winters are milder than Hoth' they said," the disgruntled Colorado resident told Viral Hog, mocking his fellow Stormtroopers.

On the bright side, he could've been on the Death Star!