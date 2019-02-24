Simba's Dad Moment: Dog Cries While Watching The Lion King

A dog has been captured on video reacting emotionally to a dramatic scene from The Lion King, whimpering and even crying while watching the sorrowful moment.
The author of the video from Northern Virginia has commented on it, saying that the scene has never evoked strong emotions in him. The video has been liked by more than 250,00 social network users.
I never had any reaction to this scene, and look at this dog… I’m clearly alien. pic.twitter.com/4Rxtw1JNGO— eclectik relaxation (@eclectik) 22 февраля 2019 г.
