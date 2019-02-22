Beerio Kart: Drunk Driver Flees Brazil Police, Crashes Go-Kart

While "Beerio Kart" is an excellent drinking game to play with friends in the comfort of one's home, one man took to the streets to present his literal take on the alcohol-related game.

According to local reports around Brazil's Sarandi, military police pursued the drunken 30-year-old go-kart driver for 20 minutes before he crashed the vehicle and was apprehended after he attempted to escape on foot.

Additional footage shows another angle from the February 8 incident.