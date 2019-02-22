Clever Kitten Lends a Paw After Owner Gets Locked Out

My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

Accidentally locked out of the house by her sister, Twitter user Gabby Tropea thought all hopes of getting inside were lost — that is, until she saw her kitten Boko at the back door.

After convincing the cat to come over to the window, Tropea is seen tapping on the window to get Boko to begin playing with the pole blocking the sliding door. Seconds later, the crafty kitten knocks the pole out of the way and gives the helpless human an opportunity to get inside.

Boko deserves extra catnip!