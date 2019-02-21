Pure Delight: Puppy Enjoys Warm Bath in Sink

A little Golden Retriever puppy is treating his bath in the sink like a day at the spa. Rather than squirming and fidgeting, he lets the warm water soothe his skin, giving you the impression that bath time is fun for dog and owner alike.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Throwback Thursday to a warm puppy bath from a few years ago. @puppyvideos @pupvideos @lnsta.animal @babypet_videos #englishcreampuppy #englishcreamgoldenretriever @thedailygolden #Puppy #Instagram #cutestpet #worldofcutepets #goldenretrievers123 @fluffypack @petchannel @IG_pups #Puppygr4m #animalvideos #puppyvideooftheday #puppyvideos #puppystagram #puppytoday #puppylove #instanimals #tbthursday
All comments
Show new comments (0)