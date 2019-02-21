Roll ‘Em, Retriever! Golden Pooch Joins in on Family Game Night

When you try to help but have no idea what you're doing pic.twitter.com/C3QWzP71mr — Benji 😊 (@_Benji53) February 19, 2019

Things got a little more complicated for this family after their precious pooch decided to join in the festivities of game night.

Hearing the sound of the dice rolling in his human's hand, the pup makes a dash to fetch his ball and offer up his own contribution to the board game.

Either that, or he's trying to persuade the players to take this game night to the backyard!