Paddle Boarders Witness Multiple Whale Breachings Mere Meters Away

Talk about a whale (or two) of a time!

A recent Facebook video by Kathy Sunday Daly shows a group of five paddle boarders off Hawaii's Kona receiving the splash of a lifetime when a couple of whales decided to put on quite the breaching performance!

While many were impressed with the sight of the whales' performance, others didn't quite enjoy the sounds created by those experiencing it in real time.

"‘What is that annoying sound?' asked the whales…" Teresa Rodriguez joked in the comments, while Facebook user Jana Marciela Riley advised other viewers to put the video on "mute."