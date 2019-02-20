Born to Become Food: Cannibal Crab Eats Babies 'Like Popcorn'

This hungry christmas island red crab decided to munch on some baby crabs of the same species as the cannibal animal.

The omnivore christmas island red crabs' diet, for the most part, consists of fallen fruit, leaves and seeds. However, they sometimes eat scraps from human trash, dead animals, and even other crabs as they often engage in cannibalism.

These creatures can be found in the Christmas Island and the Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean and, every year, they migrate to the sea where they lay their eggs. Other crabs sometimes take advantage of this and have themselves a feast.