Low Speed, High Stakes: Minivan Tricks US Police Into Petty Pursuit

Has someone been practicing their getaway on “Grand Theft Auto?”

Over a month following the incident, an interesting scene from an extremely low-speed Texas chase has now made its way to Viral Hog.

Though the January 15 incident ended with Stoffon Lorains Cooper, 47, being arrested and charged with evading arrest (in addition charges linked to outstanding warrants, according to Fox 4), civilian footage reveals this Dallas County man had a few tricks up his sleeve.

The smartphone recording shows the 47-year-old motorist making about four laps in and out of a parking lot before the police SUV pursuing him comes to a stop. It's then that the van peels off from the scene — only to be be caught minutes later at a 7/11 convenience store.

According to arresting officers in Garland, Texas, the 47-year-old had a large, machete-like weapon strapped to his chest and at one point told them he was "God."