Kids Say the Darndest Things! Young Goat Chats With Owner

Recent YouTube video by The Dodo features one young farm animal who is clearly fed up with having to take out the trash.

Bickering with his human, the vocal goat is seen and heard crying, spitting air and delivering a few quips in response to the man's protest. The human must understand the temptations present when it comes to goats around garbage, right?

"You gotta admit though, the goat made some pretty good points in their argument﻿," YouTuber DryadTess joked under the clip.