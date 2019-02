This little white and black pup simply can't contain his happiness while eating, energetically wagging his tail and jumping on his hind legs in a motion that almost resembles twerking.

Meanwhile, another dog which is also in the room observes the extravagant performance as the doggo shakes its backside and wiggles its tail just in front of his snout.

At one point, he jerks away from the rejoicing dog in fear but later calms down and continues watching the show.