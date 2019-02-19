Best in Show: Curious Golden Retriever Watches Television

Dogs watch TV a little differently than we do. Instead of sitting still, they will often come up to the screen in order to be able to perceive an image more closely.
This golden retriever seems to like watching other animals on TV.
Dogs can perceive images on TV screens in the same way we do. They are smart enough to recognise images of animals, even those they have never seen, and of course, they easily recognise the barking of dogs.
