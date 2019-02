What happens if you put two cats in one room? Would they start to play? Or would they fight? Well, these two furry pals managed to combine the two, however, it all started very innocently.

A playful kitty was toying with a fake fish on a string, and a more sensible ginger cat was attentively observing, opting not to join in.

However, this wasn't in its favour, as the toy was suddenly catapulted into its face with quite a lot of force.