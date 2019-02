New Massage Techniques: Cats Enjoying Sharing a Gentle Touch

Cats massage people, other animals, or even places with their paws in order to prepare a spot to sleep in, according to ScienceAlert.

A "paw massage" is considered to be a feline's natural instinct, as cats are always preparing a place for themselves to sleep or to give birth with such movements. Scientists have stated that kittens use such "flimsy" movements to stimulate a mother's mammary glands.

The scientists also noted that there are special glands in the paw pads of cats that leave a special smell behind marking any territory or thing, as well as a person, stating their "property rights".