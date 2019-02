This mama isn’t letting her babies out of her sight without a fight!

While diving with a friend in Melbourne's southern Port Phillip bay, underwater videographer Jarrod Boord spotted a vigilant cuttlefish mother playing sentry over her unhatched babies.

The 37-year-old's footage shows the mother keeping a close eye on the camera as she shields her eggs and changes color to fend off potential predators.

The award-winning cinematographer notes that he did not physically disturb the cuttlefish or her eggs during the dive.