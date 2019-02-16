Salty Surprise: Homeowner Slips and Slides Down Driveway

Nest cams and other home surveillance systems may help capture crooks and burglars, but recently, it would appear the devices do a better job of catching homeowners in unfortunate, blooper-worthy situations.

Jeffrey Takach, for example, was just attempting to salt his driveway and speed up the melting process, but a misstep and slip resulted in the homeowner taking a slide down his drive and into the main road.

Though many would find the situation frustrating and probably a tad embarrassing, the 500,000 views Takach has amassed in less than 48 hours probably help ease some of the pain brought about by his slip.