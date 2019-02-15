Grand Theft Auto: Curious Monkey Almost Steals Car to Go on a Joy Ride

It's unclear how the situation might have developed from there, or how long it would take before the little ape crashed. But if it weren't for the human — who was fortunately also inside the vehicle — managing to wrest control of the key from the ambitious monkey, things could have gone south really fast.
This video is a great reminder to all pet owners that they should always keep a watchful eye on their furry little pals, because despite their seemingly innocent playing, things can always rapidly spiral out of control!
