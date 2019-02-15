Grand Theft Auto: Curious Monkey Almost Steals Car to Go on a Joy Ride

An inquisitive little monkey was playing with a key while sitting inside a car when the critter suddenly figured out where to insert its newfound toy.

It's unclear how the situation might have developed from there, or how long it would take before the little ape crashed. But if it weren't for the human — who was fortunately also inside the vehicle — managing to wrest control of the key from the ambitious monkey, things could have gone south really fast.

This video is a great reminder to all pet owners that they should always keep a watchful eye on their furry little pals, because despite their seemingly innocent playing, things can always rapidly spiral out of control!