The little puppy wants to play with its older brother, but the sensible dog isn't interested despite the golden retriever pup's best efforts, leaving him irritated.

The young golden retriever should perhaps consider making some new friends outside his family or just stick to playing with his owner.

The situation will be relatable to those who remember themselves as kids and if they had a younger sibling who would always come to annoy the elder sister or bro. And to deal with them, patience was the key.