It can be relaxing to enjoy a stroll along a Russian beach in mid-January, but most people wouldn't dream of diving into the icy water. However, several brave Vladivostok women have gained a following by taking the plunge.

Winter swim enthusiasts from Vladivostok have become among the most recognisable personalities in the Primorye region's social networks. The ladies aren't just popular because of their extreme hobby; they also impress with their physical fitness, beauty and eye-catching swimsuits.

The Vladivostok winter swimming enthusiasts appeared a few years ago and have since become very popular, not only in social networks, but also in the mainstream media.