The woman says security was called to remove the dolphin.

One dolphin decided to take a Varadero, Cuba, tourist's open arms as an invitation for much more than a hug in a recent clip uploaded by Viral Hog.

According to the tourist, she was "trying to touch and hug one of the dolphins," when the mammal decided to hop up on the dock for a more interactive experience.

"Thats how Aquaman was made," joked one YouTuber under the clip.