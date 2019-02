If you can’t beat ‘em, tire ‘em out!

Yellowstone Insight's Macneil Lyons says it's "Elk: 1, Wolves: 0" following the recent wildlife run-in during a private winter tour on Yellowstone's Northern Range.

Lyons recounted the sight in a facebook post, saying the clip shows a typical scenario, with the bull elk getting the best of the "Junction Butte Wolf Pack" through a combination of tiring them out, bluff charges and moving to higher ground.

What a way to start one's morning!