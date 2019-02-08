‘Scatter!’: Mongoose Mob Creeps on Baby Goat

A baby goat in Namibia's Forever Harnas Wildlife Foundation appears to be entertained, if a bit overwhelmed, as he is approached by a cheeky group of mongooses.

Minding his own business, Abel is seen grooming himself before quickly turning around and bluff charging the mongoose gang. Though the critters scatter, they quickly re-approach the kid and even follow him around the tree, despite his attempts to get away.

Tired of standing his ground, Abel eventually makes a run toward the nearest human, causing a few mongooses to realize playtime is over and peel off.