Some Don't Like It Hot: Samoyed Hides in Fridge

A Samoyed named Dante is a fluffy dog living in Bogota, Colombia, and due to weather conditions, often suffers from the blistering heat. This dog has apparently found the best way to solve the problem of overheating, choosing to spend time in a refrigerator, squeezing itself onto a shelf.
