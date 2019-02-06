Timber! Russian Pedestrian Fights Way Out of Felled Tree

Recent surveillance footage from Pskov, Russia, features one seemingly distracted pedestrian who probably won't be wearing headphones for a while after this particular incident.
Strolling along the sidewalk with his head down, the unidentified man is only able to brace for impact with an arm lift before a tree falls and traps him within its branches.
Thankfully, he quickly gets up seconds later and eventually receives a little assistance from some people passing by.
