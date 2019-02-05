Addiction is Strong: Adorable Poodle Desperately Wants Some Cider

It's not known if his owners did eventually decide to please the pup and give him the bottle of cider to drink, but watching him try to reach it sure is hilarious entertainment.
The beautiful poodle, named Chandler Paddington after famous popular culture characters Chandler Bing and Paddington Bear, was born in Singapore on 1 March 2017.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#flashbackfriday to when I wanted to get my paws on that @somersby so bad!!! 😝😂🤣………. #cutie #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogs #maltipoo #maltipoosofinstagram #maltese #poodle #poodlelove #poodlegram #doodles #doodlerainbow #doodlesofinstagram #doodlesoftheworld #doodlesofig #igdogsdaily #cutedog #Singapore #sgdogs #singaporedogs #igdogs #funnydog #funny #alcoholic #somersby #cider @barked @9gag #9gagnoticeme #9gag @theellenshow #buzzfeedanimals @buzzfeedanimals
All comments
Show new comments (0)