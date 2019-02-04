Tourist Cunningly Retrieves Sunscreen From Thieving Monkey

The tourist decided to trick the thieving primate, offering the monkey a banana to lure it closer, before snatching back his bottle of sunscreen.
The monkey is the unofficial symbol of Bali.
A tourist in Bali, Indonesia, found a monkey to have stolen his sunscreen after returning to his motorcycle, and came up with a creative trap to retrieve it.
The tourist decided to trick the thieving primate, offering the monkey a banana to lure it closer, before snatching back his bottle of sunscreen.
The monkey is the unofficial symbol of Bali.
Imagine approaching your car, opening the trunk and finding dozens of sweet golden retriever pups. What would your reaction be when you make such discovery?
In Perth, Australia, a tourist filmed a fierce fight between a lizard and a snake, the Daily Mail reports.
This chick has been acting is acting a little bit oddly. The sleepy yellow bird was spotted falling asleep standing up.
The adorable doggy shows off its catching skills; a snowball is placed on top of its head when it suddenly drops down and the golden retriever deftly reaches out to grab it with its mouth.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)