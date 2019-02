This chick has been acting is acting a little bit oddly. The sleepy yellow bird was spotted falling asleep standing up.

Chickens require careful maintenance during the first days of life, so it is very important to provide them with optimal conditions and high-quality food.

In this video, one bright yellow chick seems very tired and wants to sleep. He dozes off while standing.

Chickens can be cute and funny, especially if you monitor their behaviour.