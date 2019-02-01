Polar Performance: Frozen Sweatpants Flip, Stick the Landing

When life gives you negative 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, freeze your pants?

Experiencing record-low temperatures in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Facebook user Danika Brinda and her friend decided to enjoy the snow in quite an uncommon way.

The clip, viewed over 3 million times since Wednesday, shows the frozen pants flipping at least three times in the crisp air before coming to a clean landing (much to the thrower's delight).

"The legs did separate slightly. That's a mandatory one point deduction," one particularly petty netizen commented on Brinda's clip.