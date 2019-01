Just admit it, men are checking out every hot girl that passes by. It’s customarily done unconsciously, it may be offensive to girlfriends but they got to understand that guys just can't control it.

Goubran Bahou from Kingston, London, a man with Palestinian, Algerian and Lebanese roots has recently uploaded a new video on his Instagram account.

Only guys will understand the feeling when a beautiful girl in a short skirt tells a guy "Hi"! All the guys around the lucky one start to nod when he looks at them.